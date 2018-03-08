Thursday, March 8, 2018
Caroline County man arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
The suspect is identified as Jeffrey Litteral, 52, of Denton, Md. He is charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of obscene material, and distribution of obscene material. Litteral was arrested on a warrant at about 7:30 p.m. yesterday near his home. He was taken before a court commissioner for an initial appearance and was held without bond.
The official Maryland State Police Press Release is located at the link listed below.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 3/08/2018 09:30:00 AM
1 comment:
That p.o.s. needs to be put away forever. He will never be able to be trusted.
