Salisbury Police Department
699 W. Salisbury Parkway
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 548-3165
PRESS RELEASE
March 05, 2018 (2:30 p.m.)
(Armed Robbery Investigation)
Late Thursday evening, Salisbury police officers and detectives began an investigation into a reported armed
robbery of a pizza delivery driver.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. on March 01, 2018, Salisbury Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Union
Avenue for a reported armed robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver. The investigation revealed that a male pizza
delivery driver was robbed of the pizza he was attempting to deliver. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown
direction.
Further investigation revealed that Pizza Hut located at 1217 Mt. Herman Road, Salisbury, Maryland received a
telephone order for a food delivery. The suspect requested the food be delivered to a residence within the 100 block of
Union Avenue. The 58-year-old male victim arrived within the 100 block of Union Avenue, exited his vehicle and made
contact with the suspect. The suspect displayed what was described as a black handgun, pointed it at the victim and
demanded the food and cash from the victim. The victim was able to re-enter his vehicle and contact the police. The
victim was not injured during this confrontation.
As detectives continue this investigation, the Salisbury Police Department encourages anyone with information
to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (410) 548-3113 or Crime Solvers (410) 548-
1776.
Suspect: Black male, approximately 18-22, 5-06, 150 pounds, thin build, dark skin, wearing a black jacket with a hood,
black hat and a black face mask.
For up to date information follow us: Twitter@SalisburyPD and Facebook.com/SalisburysFinest.
Free app Ping4alerts!
CASE # 201800009909
Capt. Rich Kaiser
