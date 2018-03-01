Thursday, March 1, 2018

Aren't Able To Make 4pm Q&A Leave Your Question Here


Anonymous said...

Does Trump not see he is being used by Dems ?
Dems want gun free Zones so they can go after the NRA

Time to raise the voting age to 21 as well as joining the military.

Dems can't have it BOTH WAYS.

March 1, 2018 at 1:55 PM
Why is Somerset County such a dump when our taxes are so high?

March 1, 2018 at 2:15 PM
With all the dog attacks happening do you think Pit Bulls should be banned?

March 1, 2018 at 2:16 PM
what is going on with the puppy mill people down in eden

March 1, 2018 at 2:48 PM
How can people with criminal records run for office like Mark Figgs

March 1, 2018 at 3:54 PM
It was a Shitzu ?

March 1, 2018 at 4:36 PM
CK the local Chinese restaurant.

March 1, 2018 at 4:37 PM
And Lionel .

March 1, 2018 at 4:37 PM
Some important questions for you to address -

Did Bill McCain really say that teachers should be exempt from property taxes on their homes? Would he also want to give extra money to teachers who rent so they are not discriminated against? How much money would the County lose under his scheme unless they increased the tax rate on everyone else?

Is Culver still planning to give county money to the "Station 13" group?

Is the Republican central committee trying to get a candidate to run against Josh Hastings?

March 1, 2018 at 4:59 PM

