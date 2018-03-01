Aren't Able To Make 4pm Q&A Leave Your Question Here

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Does Trump not see he is being used by Dems ?Dems want gun free Zones so they can go after the NRA Time to raise the voting age to 21 as well as joining the military.Dems can't have it BOTH WAYS.
Why is Somerset County such a dump when our taxes are so high?
With all the dog attacks happening do you think Pit Bulls should be banned?
what is going on with the puppy mill people down in eden
How can people with criminal records run for office like Mark Figgs
It was a Shitzu ?
CK the local Chinese restaurant.
And Lionel .
Anonymous said...Some important questions for you to address - Did Bill McCain really say that teachers should be exempt from property taxes on their homes? Would he also want to give extra money to teachers who rent so they are not discriminated against? How much money would the County lose under his scheme unless they increased the tax rate on everyone else?Is Culver still planning to give county money to the "Station 13" group?Is the Republican central committee trying to get a candidate to run against Josh Hastings?
Post a Comment
9 comments:
Does Trump not see he is being used by Dems ?
Dems want gun free Zones so they can go after the NRA
Time to raise the voting age to 21 as well as joining the military.
Dems can't have it BOTH WAYS.
Why is Somerset County such a dump when our taxes are so high?
With all the dog attacks happening do you think Pit Bulls should be banned?
what is going on with the puppy mill people down in eden
How can people with criminal records run for office like Mark Figgs
It was a Shitzu ?
CK the local Chinese restaurant.
And Lionel .
Anonymous said...
Some important questions for you to address -
Did Bill McCain really say that teachers should be exempt from property taxes on their homes? Would he also want to give extra money to teachers who rent so they are not discriminated against? How much money would the County lose under his scheme unless they increased the tax rate on everyone else?
Is Culver still planning to give county money to the "Station 13" group?
Is the Republican central committee trying to get a candidate to run against Josh Hastings?
Post a Comment