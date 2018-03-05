Aldi Location Next Phase Has Started

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
Would prefer a Royal Farms...Ray...
Great addition. Will save a lot of money buying the basics at Aldi's.
Why? Royal farms chicken is nasty (no seasoning, breasts/tenders undercooked, wings/thighs dried out), deli is nasty, prices are higher, and they seem to attract more drug users in their bathrooms (or don't cleanup the latex ties and syringes as quick as Wawa does).Aldi is awesome, and can't wait, Walmart is always out of everything and their produces is awful. Food Lion in Delmar is ok, but would love to be able to pickup quick items and the staple items from Aldi.
Now exactly a Harris Teeter. The Aldi in Easton is not much.
Walmart better get a head start on "rolling back" prices.....
Mobbed for about 2 or 3 weeks,then a slow pace when the novelty wears off.Who on Earth thinks a small store like this will cause a rollback in Wal Mart prices?
Prices are better at Walmart for most things already. Realized that after going to Dover Aldi
In most other areas where Aldi has moved in, Walmart has been forced to reduce prices to compete.
