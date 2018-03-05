Monday, March 5, 2018

Aldi Location Next Phase Has Started

The old gas station has finally been Torn down so constuction can begin on the much anticipated Aldi on North Salisbury Blvd across from Chili's and beside the Maryland State Police Barrack.
Anonymous said...

Would prefer a Royal Farms...Ray...

March 5, 2018 at 11:28 AM
Anonymous said...

Great addition. Will save a lot of money buying the basics at Aldi's.

March 5, 2018 at 12:39 PM
Anonymous said...

Why? Royal farms chicken is nasty (no seasoning, breasts/tenders undercooked, wings/thighs dried out), deli is nasty, prices are higher, and they seem to attract more drug users in their bathrooms (or don't cleanup the latex ties and syringes as quick as Wawa does).

Aldi is awesome, and can't wait, Walmart is always out of everything and their produces is awful. Food Lion in Delmar is ok, but would love to be able to pickup quick items and the staple items from Aldi.

March 5, 2018 at 1:00 PM
Anonymous said...

Now exactly a Harris Teeter. The Aldi in Easton is not much.

March 5, 2018 at 1:41 PM
Anonymous said...

Walmart better get a head start on "rolling back" prices.....

March 5, 2018 at 2:02 PM
Anonymous said...

Mobbed for about 2 or 3 weeks,then a slow pace when the novelty wears off.Who on Earth thinks a small store like this will cause a rollback in Wal Mart prices?

March 5, 2018 at 2:35 PM
Anonymous said...

Prices are better at Walmart for most things already. Realized that after going to Dover Aldi

March 5, 2018 at 4:36 PM
Anonymous said...

In most other areas where Aldi has moved in, Walmart has been forced to reduce prices to compete.

March 5, 2018 at 4:45 PM

