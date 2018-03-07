A Personal Note Life Journey

Wednesday, March 7, 2018
I tend to stay out of personal life matters, but I think since I have an outlet that reaches so many people I want to try to inspire others as well.
I have always had a problem with my weight, it's a fact. I grew up a nerve eater and by the time I really took note I was already way overweight. I started playing tennis and lost over 100 lbs, but when I stopped I gained it all right back and then some. Example below..this is me after losing the weight.
Fast forward a few years I am in an auto accident and am laid up in hospitals and nursing homes and I laid around for months feeling sorry for myself and eating everything I could get hold of. Now I find myself disabled and overweight which doesn't make exercising very easy. I basically find myself very overweight and sometimes believe it's an insurmountable task so don't try very hard. Well my friends I am telling you I am going to finally take the time and focus to get this weight off once and for all. It will be a hard and long fight, but I want to encourage anyone going through a similar circumstance to not just give in to the hands of fate and to keep trying.
The life that awaits us on the other side of the journey is worth it I really believe that, otherwise you are just accepting that this is it for you and it will never get any better. I want to know just once what it is like to live healthy and happy about my weight and appearance. If you need support in your efforts, let me know we can encourage each other as we battle back to our better life.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 3/07/2018 11:07:00 AM
Outstanding JT. I only needed to lose 20 lbs but I did it pretty quickly by simply not eating at night
I wish you well. If you loose the weight, it will be a inspiration to others.
I remember a few years ago you said you wanted to lose weight and get healthy so you could outlive Albero. That could be a driver for you. You could piss on his grave - who would know?
JT, eliminate all sugary drinks and fast food, this will help greatly in your goals!! Also, start walking and add a little jogging mixed in. Slow at first, then increase what you can do. We are all rooting for you! Never give in, health is a lifestyle not a fad!
Awesome jt
As a previous member of the "local blogosphere", I wish you nothing but the best!
It's a whole lifestyle change. Now with that in mind do not get discouraged. Start small. Decrease you fat intake. You can do this by instead of snacking on potato chips try hard pretzels dipped in flavored mustards. Buy some picked things like olives, roasted peppers, etc and eat on saltfree Saltine crackers instead of cheese. You can add some tuna with olive oil drizzled on it and pepper.
At first don't worry about calories as much as fat calories. Like if you want something sweet don't deny yourself but stay away from chocolate. Eat Gummy bears or something sweet like dried pitted dates with have no fat calories. Graham crackers and Vanilla wafers are okay. And always when you eat something drink water with any food. If you want a glass of juice do it before eating breakfast.
As far as exercise start small. A walk around the block taking in deep breaths and the sights and sounds. Then increase pace and distance. Whatever you do don't go overboard esp at first. You will burn out. This goes with trying to eat nothing but salads too. It will get old. Just try adjusting you eating habits. Eat your veggies with Mrs Dashes for more flavor and not butter or cheese. Use vinegar based salad dressings. Try a few tablespoons of apple cider vinegar a day.
I know the feeling....I battle both issues myself! I have basically eliminated pasta's, soft drinks and breads....not TOTALLY but they are no longer part of my daily diet. I will eat them every other week. I eat fish, salads, string beans and lots of seafood. My appetite suppressant is fruit, green apples and grapefruit. I have dropped 30 lbs in 3 months and kept my blood sugar under control. IT IS A DAILY STRUGGLE!!!!! Great article!!!!!
I lost 60lbs by going vegan and wife who was a staunch meat eater lost 21lbs, works very well, after about 5 days you adjust to it, and feel so much better. Incorporating meat/dairy back in actually makes you realize how bad it makes you feel.
Watch Cowspiracy and What the Health on Netflix too.
You can buy veggies pretty cheap at Sam's Club in bulk.
12:58 Got damn just reading your post will make anyone hungry..RAY..
2:33 I thought you were on crack and meth doesn't that make you not hungry?
Good luck to you on your journey.
Lost and gained for years, had gastric bypass due to multiple health problems..have lost 100lbs and the difference in my quality of life is night and day.I was scared to do it, but it was well worth the outcome.I feel happy now, don't let anyone make you feel bad. Life throws everyone a challenge ours is food.Thank the lord it isn't alcohol,drugs or loss of life. It's a beat-able foe.
Cowspiricy is a bunch of leftist bullshit(no pun intende.)
I wish you the best of luck. I know firsthand how an accident can pack on the pounds, when you can't do all the everyday things you used to. Just keep moving, even if it's just starting with a short walk. You can do this, man!!
And to those of you who text while driving, fucking quit it!! You have no idea how badly you can hurt someone!
