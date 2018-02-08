Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On 02/05/18, a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy stopped a vehicle in the area of Old Ocean City Blvd and Williams St, in Berlin Worcester County, Maryland for an inoperable headlight. The Deputy identified the driver as Jasmine Metheney 32 years of age of Confluence, Pennsylvania. The Deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the Deputy located less than 10 grams of marijuana in the center console of the vehicle and a loaded 9mm KelTec handgun under the driver’s seat. Metheney was placed under arrest for illegal transport of a firearm. Metheney was released on Personal Recognizance after initial appearance
2 comments:
Damn, Jasmine be packin!
Another bullshit gun charge in lovely Maryland
Post a Comment