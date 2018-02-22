Thursday, February 22, 2018
Worcester County Sheriff New Phone System Update
OUR NEW GREETING AND PROMPTS WILL BE AS FOLLOWS:
You have reached the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Snow Hill MD. If this is an emergency, please hang up and dial 911.
Please listen carefully as our menu options have changed. This call may be recorded. If you know your parties extension, you can dial it at any time
If you need a deputy to respond, or to reach our dispatch center, press 1.
For all other calls, press 2.
Please choose from the following:
-Press 1 for the Receptionist
-Press 2 for Warrants, Protective Orders and Extraditions
-Press 3 for Civil Clerks, Paper services, Expungements, Evictions, and Arrest Records.
-Press 4 for Accident Reports, Peddlers Licenses, or the Office of the Sheriff.
-Press 5 for the Property Room.
-Press 6 for the Sex Offender Unit
-Press 7 for Detectives in the Criminal Bureau of Investigations Unit
-Press 8 for the Criminal Enforcement Team
-Press 9 for the Range, Handgun Licensing, K9 Unit and employment applications
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/22/2018 09:55:00 AM
2 comments:
So much for customer service.
Why can't someone just answer the phone. Hopefully the new sheriff changes back to someone amswering.
What button for patrol questions
