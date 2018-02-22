Thursday, February 22, 2018

Worcester County Sheriff New Phone System Update

Our office is in the process of transferring over to a new phone system. Please be patient with us during this transition. We are hopeful to have this new system in place between today/tomorrow (Feb 22/23). There may be adjustments made as needed during our initial phase in the new "prompt" system. Administrative staff office hours are M-F, 8-4:30, excluding holidays. After hours, please leave a message for the appropriate department and your call will be returned on the next business day. Should you need to reach someone at the Sheriff's Office, please take note of the following.

OUR NEW GREETING AND PROMPTS WILL BE AS FOLLOWS:

You have reached the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Snow Hill MD. If this is an emergency, please hang up and dial 911.

Please listen carefully as our menu options have changed. This call may be recorded. If you know your parties extension, you can dial it at any time

If you need a deputy to respond, or to reach our dispatch center, press 1.

For all other calls, press 2.
Please choose from the following:
-Press 1 for the Receptionist
-Press 2 for Warrants, Protective Orders and Extraditions
-Press 3 for Civil Clerks, Paper services, Expungements, Evictions, and Arrest Records.
-Press 4 for Accident Reports, Peddlers Licenses, or the Office of the Sheriff.
-Press 5 for the Property Room.
-Press 6 for the Sex Offender Unit
-Press 7 for Detectives in the Criminal Bureau of Investigations Unit
-Press 8 for the Criminal Enforcement Team
-Press 9 for the Range, Handgun Licensing, K9 Unit and employment applications
