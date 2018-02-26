Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

WCSO CID Press Release - Feb. 23, 2018
Incident: Possession with Intent to Distribute
Date of Incident: February 23, 2018
Location: 102 Bradley St, Hebron, MD 21830
Suspect: Davis Jr., Wayne Dean, Male, 23 years old from Hebron
Narrative: During the month of February, members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) conducted a Controlled Dangerous Substance Investigation on the residence of 102 Bradley St, Hebron, MD 21830.
On February 23, 2018, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) and members of CID executed a Search and Seizure Warrant on the above residence. During the execution of the warrant, Wayne Dean Davis Jr was located and detained inside the residence. Once the residence was secured, the residence was searched in accordance to the guidelines set forth in the Search and Seizure Warrant and the following items were located:
- Approximately 419 grams of marijuana
- $1,255 in drug proceeds
- Stolen items from a recent burglary
While Davis was being transported, Davis assaulted a Deputy. Davis was charged for assault and the Controlled Dangerous Substance violations and released to the Wicomico County Detention Center. The case remains open and additional charges are pending.
Charges: Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Possession of marijuana, second degree assault.
3 comments:
Wow a white criminal on your blog.
Wow, a black person commented. Whats your point 1:46?
Guess they never going to get the guy they call Mick driving a white ford crown victoria he is supplying all of naticoke, bivalve, tyaskin . Watch on Thursday march 1st after 12pm he will make over 10 trips down rt349, the cops was tip off about 6 months ago and his still going strong, he sold something to a family member of mine and they almost died, so he can rot in hell, as well in a jail cell if they ever catch him for selling drugs. Whats sad is sheriffs and the state police live right down here and they got to see this guy all the time on jesterville road mainly. Long time resident of bivalve said....
