Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

WCSO Press Releases - Feb. 23, 2018
Incident: Stolen Vehicle
Date of Incident: 16 February 2018
Location: Jersey Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Rami K. Hobbs, 40, Hurlock, MD
Narrative: On 16 February 2018 at 9:57 AM, a deputy was observing a vehicle being operated in a furtive manner on Jersey Road when the deputy queried the vehicle registration. After discovering that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Georgetown, DE, the deputy stopped the vehicle and placed the operator, Rami Hobbs, under arrest. It was further discovered that Hobbs’ privilege to drive a vehicle had been suspended by the State of Maryland.
Hobbs was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Hobbs on $2,500.00 unsecured bond.
Charges: Motor Vehicle Theft and Driving While Suspended
Incident: Violation of a Protective Order
Date of Incident: 22 February 2018
Location: 1000 block of Beaglin Park Drive, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Jeffrey Dixon, 41, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 22 February 2018 at 5:50 PM, a deputy responded to an address in the 1000 block of Beaglin Park Drive for the report of a subject there in defiance of a protective order. Upon arrival, the deputy located Jeffrey Dixon inside the residence in violation of a protective order that barred him from the property.
The deputy placed Dixon under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Dixon on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Violation of a Protective Order
Incident: Burglary
Date of Incident: 22 February 2018
Location: 100 block of East Walnut Street, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Aaron Joel Matthews, No Fixed Address
Narrative: On 22 February 2018 at 11:10 PM, a deputy responded to the 100 block of East Walnut Street in Hebron for a reported burglary that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the deputy met with the couple that resided there who advised they were on the second floor of their residence when they heard a commotion and banging at their front door. It was learned that a subject then made his way inside the residence by forcing open the front door. The residents struggled against this subject and managed to force him onto the front porch when he fled upon learning the Sheriff’s Office was called.
During the subsequent investigation, the deputy learned that this subject was known to the victims, but were not an invited guest on this occasion. The subject, identified as Aaron Matthews, was soon located and taken into custody.
Matthews was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Matthews in the Detention Center without bond.
Charges: Burglary 3rd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property
Incident: Disorderly Conduct
Date of Incident: 22 February 2018
Location: 400 block of North Main Street, Hebron, MD
Suspect: Stephen J. Wilson, 26, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 22 February 2018 at 11:25 PM, a deputy was patrolling the town of Hebron when he encountered a visibly intoxicated subject later identified as Stephen Wilson. The deputy detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Wilson who was yelling at other individuals in town and causing a disturbance while waking in the middle of the street. After refusing several warnings about the disturbance along with requests to calm down and go home, Wilson told the deputy “XXXX You” and told the deputy to shut his mouth.
The deputy determined that an arrest of Wilson was called for and took him into custody.
Wilson, who continued his uncooperative nature, which included banging on the holding cell door at the Sheriff’s Office, was subsequently transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Wilson on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Public Disturbance and Failure to Obey a Lawful Order
Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson Date: 23 February 2018
1 comment:
Something doesn't add up about the Aaron Matthews case. Plus how can they charge him with burglary when he didn't attempt to steal anything?
