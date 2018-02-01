Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

WCSO Press Releases
Incident: Possession of Heroin
Date of Incident: 26 January 2018
Location: 200 block of Locust Terrace, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Stephen Early Garner, 34, Laurel, DE
Narrative: On 26 January 2018 at 3:37 AM, a deputy attempted to stope a vehicle operated by Stephen Garner for an equipment violation on Salisbury Boulevard in the area of Main Street. Instead of stopping, Garner increased his speed and attempted to elude the deputy who pursued him to the 200 block of Locust Terrace at which point he was stopped when the street ended in a cul de sac and taken into custody. Following his arrest, Garner was discovered to be in possession of what was identified as heroin along with a supply of syringes.
The deputy placed Garner under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Garner on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Incident: Violation of a Protective Order
Date of Incident: 26 January 2018
Location: 28000 block of Riverside Drive Extended, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Kevin S. Bullis Jr., 20, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 26 January 2018 at 8:55 AM, a deputy responded to a residence in the 28000 block of Riverside Drive in Salisbury for the report of a subject inside the residence in violation of a Protective Order. Upon arrival, the deputy observed that Kevin Bullis, who had been served a Protective Order that barred him from the residence, was inside the residence in defiance of the order.
The deputy placed Bullis under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Bullis without bond pending a bond review in the District Court.
Charges: Violation of a Protective Order
Incident: Violation of a Protective Order
Date of Incident: 26 January 2018
Location: 35000 block of East Line Road, Willards, MD
Suspect: Mohammad Arshad, 59, Willards, MD
Narrative: On 26 January 2018 at 2:55 PM, a deputy responded to a reported disturbance at a residence in the 35000 block of East line Road. Upon arrival, the deputy observed that a subject later identified as Mohammad Arshad was in the driveway involved in a confrontation. During the ensuing investigation, the deputy learned that Arshad had been served a Protective Order that barred him from the property.
The deputy placed Arshad under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Arshad in the Detention Center without bond pending a District Court Bond Review.
Charges: Violation of a Protective Order
Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson Date: 30 Jan 2018
