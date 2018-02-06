Wicomico County Public Schools must add two dates to its 2017-2018 school calendar after receiving word that Maryland state education officials did not grant the school system’s request to waive two of the days that schools were closed during Winter Storm Grayson.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donna C. Hanlin, with the support of the Board of Education, requested a state waiver for two of the five days that were missed due to the winter storm. The state board indicated that they believe local school systems should use every available option to make up missed instructional time within the calendar before they will grant a waiver to adjust the length of the school year.
Per Governor Larry Hogan’s decree that the school year must end by June 15, and with the denial of the waiver request, Wicomico County Public Schools must now be in session:
• Monday, Feb. 19, when schools would have been closed for Presidents’ Day.
• Thursday, March 29, which would have been a professional day for teachers but will now be a school day with 2-hour early dismissal to allow teachers some time for professional development.
3 comments:
Heck take away all those "professional days" and spring holidays....they are only in session, what 10 months? Teachers have plenty of time to relax or take on extra training while schools are closed! What Company only works their employees for 10 months then shuts down??
Kids should attend school 12 months.
Professional day is just another way of saying teacher's union meeting.
