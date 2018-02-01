Thursday, February 1, 2018
Wicomico County Loses One Of Nations Top Opioid Experts And Prosecutors
The Wicomico County States Attorney's Office has lost another great community leader and Prosecutor. Rich Brueckner a noted Opioid treatment and Prosecutor for the Office has decided to go into private practice. Rich was widely known for his background as being an expert in this field, and his lose is a huge hit for the Office at such a bad time in the war on opioids. The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office has lost 2 of the most talented Prosecutors with Former Ad Interim States Attorney Ella Disharoon leaving to go to Somerset.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/01/2018 09:01:00 AM
1 comment:
Matt leaves and the office goes completely down
No surprise there
