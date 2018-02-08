Wicomico County Employees ATTN

I want to thank the many employees who have reached out and given me info on how things are falling apart under the failed leadership of one term sneaky Bob Culver. I encourage others as well to reach out and you will be protected and remain anonymous . Simply text me at 4104222948 or send me an email at jtlesn@comcast.net
This is important for the entire community that we expose the Culver lies
11 comments:
Good idea IT. I did not vote for the sneaky secret good ole boy system but it appears we got it anyway. All BB's friends instead of T the best candidate for the job. Color me disappointed. Voted for the opposite
When Bob leaves they need to take Wayne and Ennis too.
Ok for instance, rec and parks send 2 dumptrucks out on the same day. One truck is old and 1 truck is new. One driver is black and the other is white. Which driver gets the new truck? You guessed it, whitey.
That is such a stupid comment 9:01, even if it's true Culver would not have known anything about it, he has more important things to be doing.
Why not make the same offer to Salisbury employees, that is where the real problems are?
BobbyBoi is likely to be reelected, and that's for sure if his only opponent is Jackeroo Heath, who wants to double the salary for Jake Day, who is a shoo-in for another term as mayor of Salisbury.
The best way to stop further Culver scams and conduct as the county executive is to reelect those on the council who have stopped whatever they could and lowered taxes too, namely: John Cannon, Joe Holloway, Mark Kilmer and Larry Dodd. I will probably vote for Ernie Davis and, if he runs, Matt Holloway. It is important to get a true conservative in the seat now held by John Hall.
Unbelievably, the ethics board said it was OK to hire Culver's kids.
9:01--
The fact that you used the term "whitey" screams of YOUR racism! Some nowadays read racism in everything, & most of the rest of us are sick of it!!
9:51, I humbly disagree with your conservatives listed. I only see two real watch dogs for the taxpayers. That would be Joe Holloway and Mark Kilmer.
John you need to request your readers to watch the County Council meeting from Feb. 6th.
Culver has allotted 10 mil. dollars in the capital improvement budget for a new sheriffs office and 911 center. However the project has come in at over 24 million. The council members seemed to be in disbelief over the cost deference. Strasberg stated they needed to do some tweaking, how do you tweak 14 million dollars? My assumption here is that Culver is sucking up to Mike Lewis to garner support for the election.
no worse than the Headquarters Firehouse
Hey JT, me and some of my workers were at a conference at The Fountains yesterday. Some guys who were sitting next to us apparently started off the morning with cocktails and reeked to high heaven. We later found out these were Wicomico County Employees. I don't know if all of them were intoxicated but somebody had to have been. WOW
