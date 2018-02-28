Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Wicomico County Council At Large Race

Julie Brewington, John Cannon, Bill McCain and some "social" activist Liberal are running for the 2 at Large Seats up for grabs.
Anonymous said...

Could you be any more disrespectful. You can not be taken seriously when you judge before you even know somebody. Its why people think you are a dick but are nice to your face.

February 28, 2018 at 1:05 PM
Anonymous said...

1:05 look at your heading you are not on SPEWNEWS.....YOU MUST BE REFERING TO THE LITTLE MAN.....NOT JT! Go there and look at the neutral things he says about Mayor Day or Jack Heath....you seem to be the dick!

February 28, 2018 at 3:34 PM
Anonymous said...

That Social activist liberal has a name; if you call yourself an true reporter then dont report on personal interests, just show the facts... Starting to act like Albero.

February 28, 2018 at 3:35 PM
Anonymous said...

STFU you Liberal Douche Bag! JT is right on the money with his assessment. I bet Trump isn't your President either!

February 28, 2018 at 3:39 PM

