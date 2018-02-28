Wicomico County Council At Large Race

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Could you be any more disrespectful. You can not be taken seriously when you judge before you even know somebody. Its why people think you are a dick but are nice to your face.
1:05 look at your heading you are not on SPEWNEWS.....YOU MUST BE REFERING TO THE LITTLE MAN.....NOT JT! Go there and look at the neutral things he says about Mayor Day or Jack Heath....you seem to be the dick!
That Social activist liberal has a name; if you call yourself an true reporter then dont report on personal interests, just show the facts... Starting to act like Albero.
Anonymous said...Could you be any more disrespectful. You can not be taken seriously when you judge before you even know somebody. Its why people think you are a dick but are nice to your face.February 28, 2018 at 1:05 PMSTFU you Liberal Douche Bag! JT is right on the money with his assessment. I bet Trump isn't your President either!
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Could you be any more disrespectful. You can not be taken seriously when you judge before you even know somebody. Its why people think you are a dick but are nice to your face.
1:05 look at your heading you are not on SPEWNEWS.....YOU MUST BE REFERING TO THE LITTLE MAN.....NOT JT! Go there and look at the neutral things he says about Mayor Day or Jack Heath....you seem to be the dick!
That Social activist liberal has a name; if you call yourself an true reporter then dont report on personal interests, just show the facts... Starting to act like Albero.
Anonymous said...
Could you be any more disrespectful. You can not be taken seriously when you judge before you even know somebody. Its why people think you are a dick but are nice to your face.
February 28, 2018 at 1:05 PM
STFU you Liberal Douche Bag! JT is right on the money with his assessment. I bet Trump isn't your President either!
Post a Comment