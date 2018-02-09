What Is Your Favorite Part Of News?

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
I love news on the internet, whether it be a major website or a local like this one, because I enjoy all the stupid comments the readers make.
The hot ass girls that deliver it!!! Give me all the Nicole Lauren I can handle. That girl’s got it going on!!!
The Mortal Kombat post
Local first hand, you were on the council man from xrisfield like white on rice
Post a Comment
4 comments:
I love news on the internet, whether it be a major website or a local like this one, because I enjoy all the stupid comments the readers make.
The hot ass girls that deliver it!!! Give me all the Nicole Lauren I can handle. That girl’s got it going on!!!
The Mortal Kombat post
Local first hand, you were on the council man from xrisfield like white on rice
Post a Comment