What Is Your Favorite Part Of News?

Is it the breaking News, the hard hitting commentary,  the politics, what is your fav
Anonymous said...

I love news on the internet, whether it be a major website or a local like this one, because I enjoy all the stupid comments the readers make.

February 9, 2018 at 3:45 PM
Anonymous said...

The hot ass girls that deliver it!!! Give me all the Nicole Lauren I can handle. That girl’s got it going on!!!

February 9, 2018 at 5:23 PM
Anonymous said...

The Mortal Kombat post

February 9, 2018 at 5:37 PM
Anonymous said...

Local first hand, you were on the council man from xrisfield like white on rice

February 9, 2018 at 6:08 PM

