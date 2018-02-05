Monday, February 5, 2018
Western Shore Trying Take Power Away From Eastern With Bay Bridge Veto Move
The Eastern Shore has always held Veto power over any expansion of the Bay Bridge in Annapolis. With the talk heating up of a possible third span being thrown around in Annapolis, Western Shore representatives are making a move to block our Eastern Shore Delegation from stopping it with it's veto power. They are proposing removing the language from existing agreements that allows us to veto this project if we don't feel it is in the shores best interest. This isn't a pro or con about another span, but I dislike the fact that people on the Western Shore think they know better than we do about whats best for our way of life .
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/05/2018 12:00:00 PM
3 comments:
How is a new bridge NOT in the best interest of the Eastern Shore? Its no news that the Eastern Shore has a poor economy and very few good-paying jobs. A new bridge would spur the economy and make it easier for new companies to move into the area. This is what our area needs! Stop complaining about it!
It should link southern and eastern parts of the state not where the current bridge is.
The Western part of Maryland has always felt that we exist for there vacation pleasure only....take all spans down and I bet we survive with out any of the Batimorons and Washington snowflakes coming here!
