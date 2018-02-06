WCSO Press Releases - Feb. 6, 2018
Incident: Violation of a Protective Order
Date of Incident: 2 February 2018
Location: Wicomico County
Suspect: Oleg Shakirov, 31, Berlin, MD
Narrative: On 2 February 2018, Oleg Shakirov was arrested following an allegation he violated the terms of a protective order. Shakirov is accused of violating an order that was served on him in early January 2018 that barred him from contacting the respondent in this case. It is alleged that Shakirov attempted to contact the respondent on multiple occasions to discuss the case in defiance of the order.
Upon arrest, Shakirov was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Shakirov on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Violation of a Protective Order
Incident: Threat of Mass Violence
Date of Incident: 4 February 2018
Location: Wicomico County
Suspect: William Fernando Diaz-Hernandez, 35, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 4 February 2018 a deputy began an investigation into threats received against a local business. The deputy met with the owner of this business who stated that he had received emails from an employee, William Fernando Diaz-Hernandez, who expressed his dissatisfaction with working for this company and the current owner. In one of the emails, a video was attached that purportedly showed Diaz-Hernandez brandishing a loaded firearm while making statements that implied he might come to the workplace and use it against the owner of the company.
The investigating deputy located Diaz-Hernandez at a residence in Salisbury where the deputy recovered the handgun used in the video and also determined that the video was filmed at this location.
The deputy placed Diaz-Hernandez under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Diaz-Hernandez without bond pending an initial appearance.
Charges: Threat of Mass Violence
Incident: Pursuit / Possession of CDS
Date of Incident: 5 February 2018
Location: Wicomico County
Suspect: John M. Flowers, 25, Denton, MD
Narrative: On 5 February 2018 at 2:45 PM, deputies were alerted to a pursuit inbound to Wicomico County from Dorchester County on Ocean Gateway. Deputies pursued the vehicle that would be found to be operated by John Flowers of Denton onto the Rt. 50 By-Pass. Flowers crossed over the grass median strip to avoid “Stop Sticks” that had been placed on the roadway in an attempt to end the pursuit. Flowers then continued Eastbound in the Westbound lanes of the Rt. 50 By-Pass before taking the exit ramp the wrong way onto Northwood Drive. The pursuit terminated when Flowers crashed into a tractor trailer on Naylor Mill Road in the vicinity of the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were able to taken Flowers into custody at which point it was discovered that he was in possession of what was identified as crack cocaine.
In addition to CDS Possession and traffic charges related to the pursuit, Flowers was also charged with five counts of Assault 1st Degree for instances where he intentionally attempted to strike pursuing deputies’ patrol vehicles with his vehicle during the pursuit.
Flowers was detained without bond in the Detention Center by the District Court Commissioner
Charges: Assault 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of CDS, Driving Without a License, Driving While Suspended, Reckless Driving, Attempt to Flee and Elude
Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson Date: 6 Feb 2018
A lot of police on truitt street at railroad track 3:12 pm right now
The first 2 look like illegal aliens. One from Russia and the other from Meh-he-Ko.
