WCSO Press Release - Feb. 1, 2018
Incident: Home Invasion Arrest
Date of Incident: 30 January 2018
Location: 300 block of Cedar Drive, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Haven Joseph Lee Lilly, 19, Delmar, DE
Narrative: On 30 January 2018 at 7:54 PM, deputies responded to a residence in the 300 block of Cedar Drive for what would turn out to be a home invasion incident. According to the victim in this case, a subject identified as Haven Lilly entered into the victim’s residence and began attacking the victim. Lilly left in a vehicle prior to the arrival of the deputies.
Once on scene, the deputies observed signs of a struggle which included injuries to the victim and blood on the floor. During the ensuing investigation, the victim stated he believed this occurred due to the victim dating Lilly’s former girlfriend.
Lilly was soon located at a residence in Salisbury where he was taken into custody. The deputy transported Lilly to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Lilly was detained in the Detention Center pending a bond review.
Charges: Home Invasion, Burglary 3rd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree
