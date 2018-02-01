Wanted- Felony Burglary- Somerset County, Maryland

(Princess Anne, MD) On November 19, 2017, Troopers responded to the report of a residential burglary in which two long guns were stolen. During the course of their investigation, troopers were able to identify RICHARD “RICKY” WILLIAM LAIRD (47 year old Caucasian male, photograph attached) as a primary suspect.
A felony arrest warrant was obtained charging Richard Laird with various burglary and firearm related charges. It was reported to troopers that Richard Laird is residing with various acquaintances in Virginia and has family ties to Tangier Island, and Somerset County, Maryland.
Anyone having information on Richard Laird’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Maryland State Police – Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. All callers can remain anonymous.
