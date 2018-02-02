Union Avenue to Close Temporarily for Utility and Paving Work

As part of the City of Salisbury’s ongoing effort to keep the public informed of improvements within the City, please be advised that a private contractor will be closing the flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic at 300 Union Avenue in order to perform utility and paving work.
The work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM beginning on Tuesday, 2/06/18 and will be completed on Wednesday, 2/07/18 barring any unforeseen complications. Traffic will be directed by detour routes. This section of Union Avenue will not be passable for emergency vehicles.
We regret any inconvenience this may cause. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated.
Should you have any questions or need clarification regarding this project, please contact Jason Miller with City of Salisbury Department of Infrastructure and Development at 410-548-3170, or Tommy Klaverweiden with T.K. Construction at 443-783-4987.
