Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Burglary/Theft Suspects
Felton/Dover– The Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects who are wanted in connection with a Burglary and a Theft incident.
The first incident occurred on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, when Troopers responded to the Manship Chapel Church located at 4912 Burnite Mill Road, Felton for a theft complaint. It was discovered that two suspects had entered the property and removed parts from an exterior air-conditioning unit. Surveillance cameras on the property captured a white male and a white female on the property, driving an older model Buick Regal.
The second incident occurred on Thursday, February 1, 2018, when Troopers responded to the Goose Creek Car Wash located at 1708 E. Lebanon Road, Dover for a burglary complaint. It was discovered that the suspects had utilized an acetylene torch to gain entry into a storage room, and once inside they caused significant damage to a coin machine. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the machine prior to fleeing the business.
Through investigative measures, two suspects were identified in connection with both incidences, 19-year-oldSavanah Killingher and 47-year-old Joseph Robinette. The suspects are known to be homeless and are operating a 1996 grey or blue two door Buick Regal with PA license plate KLS-8973 (pictured above). The rear driver’s side window of the vehicle is broken.
Both suspects have active warrants out of Troop 3 for Burglary 3rd, 2 counts of Theft, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass, and 2 counts of Conspiracy.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two suspects is asked to please contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit, Detective P. Campbell at 302-698-8504. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet athttp://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com
