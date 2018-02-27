Troopers Investigating Robbery of Dover McDonalds
Dover (19901) – Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Dover area McDonalds that occurred last evening.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:07 p.m., Monday, February, 26, 2018, at the McDonalds, located at 1704 E. Lebanon Road. A black male suspect entered the business and approached the cash register. While at the cash register, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from an employee. The employee turned over an undisclosed amount of cash prior to the suspect fleeing the business. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
The suspect was described as a black male, 5’11”-6’00” tall, with brown eyes and black hair, wearing a light colored sweater, jeans, and displaying a handgun.
No surveillance photos are available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit, Detective B. Beck at (302) 698-8527.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com
If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.
