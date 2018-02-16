Troopers Arrest Three Suspects for Multiple Weapons Charges
Seaford- The Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of multiple firearms and a third suspect for receiving a stolen firearm.
The incident was reported on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at approximately 11:37 a.m. when a 29-year-old victim from Seaford reported that six firearms and Dewalt power tools were taken from his residence while he was out of town. Further investigation revealed that the victim allowed 24-year-old Marissa Schurman of Milford to stay at his residence for approximately 2 weeks while he was away from his residence. During this timeframe, Marissa allowed her boyfriend, 26-year-old Roland C. Wainwright of Frederica to also stay at the residence. Through investigative measures, it was discovered that Wainwright had pawned four of the firearms as well as the tools that belonged to the victim.
On Tuesday, February 13, 2018, Schurman and Wainwright responded to Troop 3 where both were subsequently taken into custody without incident. Further investigation revealed that one of the firearms, a colt .38 revolver had been sold to subject identified as 19-year-old Marc Johnsonof Milford.
Through a coordinated effort between Tr00p 5, Tr00p 3, members of the Kent County Drug Unit (KDU), and the Milford Police Department, the firearm was recovered and Marc Johnson was apprehended without incident.
Schurman was charged with 6 counts of Theft of a Firearm. She was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $18,000.00 unsecured bond.
Wainwright was charged with 6 counts of Theft of a Firearm, 6 counts of Theft, 5 counts of Falsifying Business Records, and 5 counts of Selling Stolen Property. He was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $34,000.00 secured bond.
Johnson was charged with Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon and Receiving a Stolen Firearm. He was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $13,000.00 secured bond.
This case continues to remain under investigation for the recovery of the sixth firearm that was alleged to have been stolen. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to please contact Troop 5, TFC. Z. Bonniwell at 302-232-3482. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com
