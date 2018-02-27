Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Drug Charges-Laurel
Laurel- The Delaware State Police arrest a suspect after a traffic stops leads to the discovery of drugs.
The incident occurred on Monday, February 26, 2018 at approximately 10:53 a.m. when a Trooper observed a Dodge Dart traveling above the posted speed limit on westbound Sharptown Road in the area of Old Hickory Road. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver as well as a passenger identified as 33-year-old Dean B. Lloyd of Georgetown. It was discovered that Dean had an active capias out of the Sussex County Family Court for failure to pay on a fine. Dean was placed under arrest and a subsequent search of his person yielded drug paraphernalia and over $400.00 in suspected drug proceeds. A search of the passengers seat in which Dean occupied yielded approximately 2.15 grams of marijuana, six plastic bags of cocaine (3.92 grams), and .495 grams of heroin.
Dean was transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with Possession of Marijuana, two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Dean was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,502.00 secured bond.
2 comments:
he needs a bushel basket for a hat.
He's got his sad face on LOL
Post a Comment