Toyota Camry collides with MSP vehicle E/B US RT 50 at MD RT 322 Talbot County MD

On 2/25/18 at approximately 0615 hours Tfc. Michael Lockhart was stopped in the turn lane preparing to make a U-turn at E/B US RT 50 and MD RT 322, Talbot County, when a black Toyota Camry driven by Saquan Marquis Eangleheart, 21 Columbia, MD, left the fast lane and collided into the back of Tfc. Lockhart’s patrol vehicle. Tfc. Lockhart, Eangleheart and the passenger, Victoria Lynn Canas, 19 of Salisbury MD were transported by Talbot County EMS to Easton Memorial. Easton PD assisted with a 40 minute road closure on E/B US Rt 50. The roadway was reopened at approximately 0700 hours. The Toyota Camry and MSP I-32 were both towed from the roadway. Eangleheart was charged for failure to reduce speed to avoid collision, failure to reduce speed in unfavorable weather conditions, unsafe lane change and negligent driving
Route 50 with all the crossovers is horribly dangerous even with the horrendous weather. Slow the F down people...Ray...
