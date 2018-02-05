This school status message for families and staff of Charles H. Chipman Elementary, North Salisbury Elementary and Wicomico High has gone out by SchoolMessenge

Update: Domestic Incident between parents with kids at three schools
This school status message for families and staff of Charles H. Chipman Elementary, North Salisbury Elementary and Wicomico High has gone out by SchoolMessenger:
"Good morning, this is an important school status message from the Communications Office of Wicomico County Public Schools for families and staff of Charles H. Chipman Elementary, North Salisbury Elementary and Wicomico High School. We are letting you know that due to an incident in the community, these schools have been put in a precautionary safe-in-place status. Please know that the safety of our students is our highest priority, and we are collaborating with law enforcement on this precautionary measure. Instruction is continuing inside these school buildings as usual, but please know that access to these schools will be limited until we return to normal operations. The school principal will update you later in the day. Thank you.
