Friday, February 16, 2018
The Wicomico County Sheriff ‘s Office and The Maryland State Police are sponsoring a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) Training. The training is FREE.
The world we live in is changing rapidly and threats to our way of life are all around us. Come learn how to increase your chances of surviving an active shooter event or other critical incident. The CRASE training is designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend approach developed by ALERRT in 2004, and provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, psychological and physiological responses to critical incidents, civilian response options, medical issues, and the role of professional guardians.
Pastors Bill Warren and Bruce Glisson of the Allen Memorial Baptist Church have graciously agreed to host this free training event which is open to the public. Any questions can be directed to the Wicomico
County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891.
Intructors:
Sheriff Michael A. Lewis
Sgt. Propst, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office
TFC S. Hallman, Maryland State Police
Sgt. T. Antal, Maryland State Police
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/16/2018 10:20:00 AM
1 comment:
You know it is really a sad time when the average citizen needs this type of training! This is what the world is coming to, you begin to look at everyone as someone who could do you or your family harm! Thanks to Sheriff's Department and M.S.P. for doing this training!!!!!
