The Toys R' Us Apocalypse Continues With Another 200 Stores Likely To Close

Toys R' Us' woes continue as it looks like the once mighty toy retailer will be closing another 200 stores in top of the 180 stores that were previously reported to start closing this month.
WSJ reports also suggest that layoffs will be coming for a large number of corporate employees as the retailer continues to struggle after it declared bankruptcy back in September. No word yet on when or which stores will be the target for this next batch of closures, but we will be sure to update this story once that information becomes available.
source
6 comments:
JT is our TOYSRUS closing down? Now Amazon flys it right to your door on the back ova dronechopper no need to leave da house anymore reely.
Hate to read of any store closings. I use Amazon and other on line stores BUT I do not like shopping without seeing the quality of why I buy. If a store is in the area I purchase there and not on line.
Speaking of Toys R Us, I find 2 of the girls at front desk in Salisbury are not customer friendly. I have yet to ask a question and receive more than an "I don't know" for an answer. God forbid they stop chatting long enough with each other to give a customer attention with a return. Taking grands in (ages 2 to 12 for birthdays and christmas I do find the floor employees and cashiers to be the best of the best when shopping there.
Online shopping will change the face of business.
2:12 online shopping already has changed the face of retail businesses!
Reported recently, online shopping will cause prices to soar! People are willing to pay for convenience.
For all of you goobers who drive all over the place to find the best price on an item,thanks a lot.You have just spent enough in gas that you could have just gone to Toys R Us and bought it for less.How can any store stay open with that kind of public mentality?
