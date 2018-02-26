The Three Local Races I Will Be Actively Campaigning Against An Opponent

The time for being nice Is over after today. There are three people running that I will be actively campaigning against .
#1 Is One Term Bob Culver
#2 Is Asshole Mike McDermott
#3 Is Poor Judgement Billy McDermott
The rest of the opponents I look forward to hearing their thoughts about the races they are involved in.
9 comments:
Let it loose JT! Culver definitely has to go.....he and his little mini me have screwed enough real County employees and hired friends and family to replace those that left or simply created spots for a few!
How can you run for 3 offices at the same time?!?!?!
Send his Mini Me packing as well
Culver did everything and more that voters complained about his predecessors did? Vote him cronies and family out. Bye Strasburg and Ennis!
JT are the McDemotts related????
So pleased you are covering Worcester. No McDermotts!!!!!!!!!
Billy is a good guy, what do you have a against him?
Rumor is Culver is running for bee keeper at the zoo
My coworkers at Wicomico County were talking the other day while they were on their 2 hour lunch break, and they wanted to know why so many drunks and druggies work here. I said that's easy, #1 Culver is part of that crowd, #2 he actually thinks these fools work, #3 the supervisors are also a part of that crowd and don't want the "work force" to rat them out. So what you do is pretend all is good and keep your mouth shut.
Post a Comment