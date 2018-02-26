Monday, February 26, 2018

The Three Local Races I Will Be Actively Campaigning Against An Opponent


The time for being nice Is over after today. There are three people running that I will be actively campaigning against .

#1 Is One Term Bob Culver 
#2 Is Asshole Mike McDermott
#3 Is Poor Judgement Billy McDermott


The rest of the opponents I look forward to hearing their thoughts about the races they are involved in.




Anonymous said...

Let it loose JT! Culver definitely has to go.....he and his little mini me have screwed enough real County employees and hired friends and family to replace those that left or simply created spots for a few!

February 26, 2018 at 11:32 AM
Anonymous said...

How can you run for 3 offices at the same time?!?!?!

February 26, 2018 at 12:19 PM
Anonymous said...

Send his Mini Me packing as well

February 26, 2018 at 12:22 PM
Anonymous said...

Culver did everything and more that voters complained about his predecessors did? Vote him cronies and family out. Bye Strasburg and Ennis!

February 26, 2018 at 12:27 PM
Anonymous said...

JT are the McDemotts related????

February 26, 2018 at 2:22 PM
Anonymous said...

So pleased you are covering Worcester. No McDermotts!!!!!!!!!

February 26, 2018 at 3:02 PM
Anonymous said...

Billy is a good guy, what do you have a against him?

February 26, 2018 at 3:07 PM
Anonymous said...

Rumor is Culver is running for bee keeper at the zoo

February 26, 2018 at 4:47 PM
Anonymous said...

My coworkers at Wicomico County were talking the other day while they were on their 2 hour lunch break, and they wanted to know why so many drunks and druggies work here. I said that's easy, #1 Culver is part of that crowd, #2 he actually thinks these fools work, #3 the supervisors are also a part of that crowd and don't want the "work force" to rat them out. So what you do is pretend all is good and keep your mouth shut.

February 26, 2018 at 4:56 PM

