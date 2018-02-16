Friday, February 16, 2018
The Supreme Court must end partisan gerrymandering in Maryland
In 2000, Maryland had four Republican congressional representatives. Now it has one. That's because Democratic governors and state legislators have spent the past several decades gerrymandering congressional districts into comically serpentine shapes, all in the interest of pure partisan advantage.
Among many examples of cartographic malfeasance, the 2011 redrawing of Maryland's 6th District is especially egregious. Democrats revised the longtime Republican district — which includes all of Republican-dominated Western Maryland — to include enough Montgomery County Democrats for the GOP incumbent to lose. Following that gerrymander, retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called Maryland's district lines "outrageously unconstitutional."
click here for more
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/16/2018 09:50:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment