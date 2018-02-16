Friday, February 16, 2018

The Pocomoke City Police Department will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint as part of a national campaign on March 17, 2018. The goal is to reduce the number of drunk or drugged drivers on Worcester County roadways.

Anonymous said...

This will be as useless as teats on a boar hog.

February 16, 2018 at 4:27 PM

