The Ocean Pines Police Department has conducted the the following investigations:
- As the result of a complaint of a domestic disturbance, Ocean Pines Police charged a 54 year old Pennsylvania man with assault and malicious destruction of property. Police charged:
Robert J. Fitzpatrick, W/M, 54 years of age, from Schuylkill, PA., with: One (1) count of 2nd degree assault and one (1) count of malicious destruction of property under $500
Mr. Fitzpatrick was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was released on his personal recognizance, pending trial.
- As the result of a complaint of a domestic disturbance, Ocean Pines Police charged a 84 year old Ocean Pines man with domestic assault. Police charged:
Howard D. Morrison, W/M, 84 years of age of Ocean Pines, with: One (1) count of second degree assault
Mr. Morrison was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was was released on $5,000 bond, pending trial.
- While investigating reports of a disorderly subject, Ocean Pines Police arrested a 34 year old Ocean Pines man for violations of the Controlled Dangerous Substance Act. Police charged:
David Robert Windsor, W/M, 34 years of age, Of Ocean Pines, with: Two (2) counts of CDS: Possession Not Marijuana (suspected Suboxone & Xanex) and one (1) count of CDS Possession of Paraphrenalia
Mr. Windsor was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was released on his personal recognizance, pending trial.
- The Ocean Pines Police Department made the following arrest for Driving under the influence/ Driving while intoxicated:
Thomas Edward Lahatte, W/M, 54 years of age, of Bel Air, MD., arrested January 20, 2018.
For more information contact: Chief David C. Massey - Ocean Pines Police Department (410) 641-7747 ext. 3024
