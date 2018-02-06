The Easton Police Department will be hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event at the Benedictine Community Services and Training Center, located at 723 Goldsborough Street in Easton. The event will take place from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. The purpose of this event is to provide residents with the opportunity to meet their local Law Enforcement Officers, ask questions, voice concerns, and learn more about the Easton Police Department.
This community outreach initiative is purposely kept informal so that citizens are comfortable discussing issues such as criminal activity, crime prevention, and relationships with local Police personnel. The goal is for the Police Officers to build relationships with residents, which will hopefully result in more positive interactions and a willingness to work together to prevent crime.
“Coffee with a Cop” is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are held across the country, as local Police Departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve. For more information, contact Sgt. Eric Kellner of the Easton Police Department at (410) 822-1111 or ekellner@eastonmd.gov.
The Easton Police is seeking local businesses interested in hosting a Coffee with a Cop Event. Please contact Sgt Eric Kellner for details.
