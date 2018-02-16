The Delaware State Police are seeking information regarding the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2018, in the parking lot of the Overtime Sports Bar, located in the Kirkwood Square Shopping Center, Wilmington. The victim’s silver, 2003 Saturn, was taken from the lot and then abandoned a short time later at the Wawa located at 2030 Limestone Road. The suspect in the theft is seen on surveillance video exiting the Saturn and then entering into a dark colored Chevrolet pick-up truck, which then flees. Anyone with information regarding the pictured vehicle or suspect, is asked to contact Detective C. Strecker at Troop 2 by calling 302-365-8413. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com
No comments:
Post a Comment