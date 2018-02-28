Wednesday, February 28, 2018

The Battle For Wicomico County Council District 1

Marvin Ames, Ernie Davis and former City Council Woman Shanie Shields will battle it out for the minority District representation. This one could be interesting.
Posted by on

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Marvin Ames, the same person caught stealing from the Civic Center? WOW!

February 28, 2018 at 1:03 PM
Anonymous said...

Councilman Davis should be reelected. He is clearly the best candidate.

February 28, 2018 at 1:14 PM
Anonymous said...

Shanie "Big Gulp" Shields is not going to represent anyone for Wicomico County. I think you should be a homeowner first.

February 28, 2018 at 3:40 PM
Anonymous said...

Davis will put Culver in his place

February 28, 2018 at 7:33 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)