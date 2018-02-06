Taxpayers Pay Jackie Granger To Build A Wicomico County Website Linking To A Bob Culver Re-Election Page

I have contacted the State Of Board Of Elections in regards to this matter. This in my opinion is a clear campaign violation. You cannot use a taxpayer funded site to link back to your own personal re-election page. This is what shady shit Bob will do if not watched closely. This guy has got to go in this upcoming election
Past sitting presidents and their minions campaign on our dime for another term. Common practice even if its wrong.
That is the "good ole boy" crap Culver is famous for...his dip shit little buddy is teaching him some of these tricks!!! Probably a big discussion down on the plaza back at the corner table....Jackie, is that aka Thornton Crowe, that everyone on SPEWNEWS thinks is a man....ha ha ha those poor misinformed idiots!!!! She makes her money....pictures, web site design all of which the County taxpayers pay her heavily for, wonder what she has on ole Bobby???
Do you recall that Bob and the other Repubs in town raised a big stink when Tamara Lee Brooks did something similar? Kind of funny that when the tables are turned, it’s alright. Hmmmmm......
Why do they need an additional website for the County Executive's office?
What's wrong with http://www.wicomicocounty.org/125/County-Executive?
What did this cost taxpayers?
WHOA there !!! Don't have to speak English to get Bob's daily messages. His site says it can translate them to
English (US) · Español · Português (Brasil) · Français (France) · Deutsch
Guess you don't have to speak English to vote for BobbyBoi either. YeHaa Wicomico County must be a "Sanctuary County". Now SBYNews no longer has to rant about area crime, cause we now know Bob is inviting the "bad guys" in. Come on over, no fences here - except the one on RT 50 for the school kids to climb over.
I just can't wait to hear the whining and crying from you when Culver gets re-elected.
Yeah, that is BULLSHIT!!
Where is the Link to the County Council Members Facebook pages? What a Fucking Dickhead that moron is!
Do you recall that Bob and the other Repubs in town raised a big stink when Tamara Lee Brooks did something similar? Kind of funny that when the tables are turned, it’s alright. Hmmmmm......
February 6, 2018 at 12:28 PM
AW!! Sounds like a BUTTHURT Democrat.
