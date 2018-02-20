Talbot County Sheriff Press Release

PRESS RELEASES
CDS / Warrant Arrest: On February 9, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Washington Street near Judas Street for an equipment violation. Deputies identified the driver as Dylan Thomas Childers, 20 of Easton MD, a front seat passenger as Dre'Quan Tylek Stevens, 21 of Trappe, MD and a rear seat passenger as Justus Tyron Mills, 23 of Cambridge, MD who initially identified himself as "John Tyron Miller." Deputies detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted resulting in the seizure of marijuana and paraphernalia related to controlled substances. Mills was found to have an active arrest warrant through Cambridge Police Department. Mills was arrested on the warrant and charged locally with false statement to a peace officer, two counts of possession of CDS paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Mills was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on his personal recognizance. Stevens was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana and released on his signature. Childers was charged on traffic citations for driving without a license and released to a licensed driver.
Warrant Arrest: On February 9, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office arrested Sherrie Lynn Chambers, 45 of Easton, MD on two District Court Warrants, and two Circuit Court Warrants for violation of probation. Chambers was taken before a District Court Commissioner where she was ordered held on no bond at the Talbot County Detention Center pending a bond review in the Circuit Court for Talbot County.
CDS Arrests: On February 11, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Black Dog Alley near Kings Meadow Place for a moving violation. Deputies identified the driver as a 15 year old male and identified four other occupants in the vehicle. Deputies detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. Jacob Wayne Barklow, 20 of Bozman, MD and a 17 year old male were found in possession of marijuana and were issued civil citations. The driver was referred to juvenile service for driving without a license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was released to a parent.
Theft Arrest: On February 11, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to 29000 block of Backtown Road, Trappe in reference to a theft from Freedom Fuels. The theft occurred on January 22, 2018 and was captured on Freedom Fuels’ surveillance cameras. Deputies were able to identify the suspect as William Lonnie Ross III, 19 of Trappe, MD. Ross III was issued a criminal citation for theft less than $100 and was released upon his signature.
Trespassing Arrest: On February 11, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office responded to the 28000 block of Skipton Landing Road, Cordova, MD for a trespassing complaint. Deputies responded to the area and located two individuals at the landing, identified as Daniel Christopher Wroe, 55 of Denton, MD, and Gretta Lynn Thorwarth, 22 of Stevensville, MD. Deputies verified the property was properly marked with no trespassing signs and issued Wroe and Thorwarth criminal citations charging them with trespassing. Wroe and Thorwarth were released upon their signature on the citations.
CDS Arrests: On February 13, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Ocean Gateway near Queen Anne Highway for traveling in excess of 100 mph. Deputies identified the driver as Deion Vinson, 26 of Landover, MD and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana with related paraphernalia was located. Vinson was charged with excessive speed and reckless driving along with being issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana. Vinson was released upon his signature.
Warrant Service: On February 14, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Lee Chambers, 46 of Easton, MD on a Talbot County Circuit Court warrant for violation of probation. Chambers was transported to the Talbot County Detention Center held on no bond pending further action by the court.
No comments:
Post a Comment