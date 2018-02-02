Suspects Sought In Wicomico Co. Home Invasion and Shooting

(EDEN, MD) – Maryland State Police are searching for multiple suspects wanted for a home invasion and shooting in Wicomico County early yesterday morning.
The suspects are described as three African American males dressed in black. Two were reportedly carrying handguns and one carried a military-style rifle. There is no suspect vehicle description.
The victim is a 22-year-old man who is not being identified at this time for reason of his personal safety. He was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Shortly before 3:30 a.m. yesterday, Maryland State Police from the Salisbury Barrack responded to a call for a home invasion and shooting in the 3600-block of South Upper Ferry Road, Eden, Md. Troopers requested response by investigators from the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division.
The preliminary investigation indicates that prior to the 911 call, the victim was awake in his home when three suspects broke through an exterior door and entered the residence. They confronted the victim and demanded money. During the confrontation, the victim was shot in the leg and he reported cash was taken from him.
Three others sleeping in the home were awakened by the noise. Two were directed to the ground at gunpoint by the suspects and the third retreated to a bedroom and hid. No one else reported being injured.
State Police crime scene technicians responded to process the residence and surrounding area. Lookouts have been provided to area law enforcement agencies. Additional assistance was provided by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved is urged to contact Senior Trooper James Brant at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack, 410-749-3101, or at james.brant@maryland.gov. Callers may remain confidential.
