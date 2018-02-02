Friday, February 2, 2018

State Fire Marshal Reminds Marylanders that Flamethrowers are ILLEGAL


February 2, 2018 - Due to the recent marketing of the internet sales of this item, State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci would like to remind Marylanders that possessing and using FLAMETHROWERS is illegal.  Under Maryland Criminal Law Section 4-501 (b) (2) "Destructive device" includes a bomb, grenade, mine, shell, missile, FLAMETHROWER, poison gas, Molotov cocktail, pipe bomb and petroleum-soaked ammonium nitrate.    A "destructive device" is defined as an explosive material, incendiary material, or toxic material that is combined with a delivery or detonating apparatus so as to be capable of inflicting injury to persons or damage to property.  
A person may not knowingly manufacture, transport, possess, control, store, sell, distribute or use a destructive device in the State of Maryland.  A person who violates this section of the law is guilty of a felony and on conviction is subject to imprisonment not exceeding 25 years or a fine not exceeding $250,000 or both.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fire and explosion through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire protection engineering.  For more information on fire safety call 1-800-525-3124, log onto our website at: Maryland State Fire Marshal and/or our Facebook Page.

Anonymous said...

So would bleach in a spray bottle be an "destructive device"

February 2, 2018 at 3:02 PM

