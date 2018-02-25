Somerset County Sheriff Recent Arrests

Richard Raphael Davis of Metairie Louisiana, arrested 2-15-18 for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving, negligent driving, driving on a suspended driver’s license, and failing to remain at a property damage accident, and violating a protective order. Davis was later held without bond. The arrest was the result of a traffic accident investigation that occurred in the area of Peggy Neck Road, Princess Anne.
Braddock Huntington Young of Bloxom Virginia, charged 2-17-18 for attempt to elude police vehicle, reckless driving, unsafe lane changes, and negligent driving. Bloxom was later released on citations pending court actions. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop for an equipment violations in the area of Ape Hole Lane, Crisfield, when Bloxom sped up fleeing from Deputies, and was later identified at a residence on State Street.
Cierra Michelle Dickerson of Eden, criminal summons served for theft, theft scheme, conspiracy to commit theft scheme, false statements to law enforcement, and fraud. Dickerson was later released on signature.
Guy Edwin Edley Jr. of Princess Anne, arrested 2-21-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Edley was later held without bond.
Brionna Lasha Waters of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 2-22-18 for 2nd degree assault. Waters was later released on signature.
Brandon Maurice Selby of Princess Anne, arrested 2-23-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Selby was later held on a $500.00 bond.
Victoria Yvonne Walker of Marion Station, arrested 2-24-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Walker was later released on personal recognizance.
'dey be ridin' dirty...Ray...
