Somerset County Sheriff Recent Arrests

Jerry Franklin Burns Jr. of Crisfield, arrested 1-13-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Burns was later released on personal recognizance
Kyle Coleman Kirkendall of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 1-15-18 for malicious destruction of property. Kirkendall was later released on signature pending court actions.
John Robert Airey of Crisfield, criminal summons served 1-15-18 for 5 counts of bad checks / utter under $500, Airey was later released on signature pending court actions.
Humphrey Dewayne Maddox of Westover, arrested 1-19-18 for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving impaired by alcohol, and negligent driving. Maddox was later released on citations pending court actions. The arrest was the result of a traffic stop conducted by Deputies in the area of Crisfield Highway, and Sign Post Rd.
Michael Christopher Ward of Crisfield, arrested 1-22-18 on warrants for failing to appear in court. Ward was later held on bond.
Tuesday Linton Thornes of Princess Anne, arrested 1-25-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Thornes was later held on a $1,500.00 bond.
Michael Shawn Thomas of Crisfield, arrested 1-30-18 on a warrant for possession of CDS with the intent to deliver , and possession of marijuana. Thomas was later released on personal recognizance.
Jonathan Charles Vansant, and Leah Jerez of Crisfield, arrested 1-30-18 on warrants for CDS possession with the intent to deliver, manufacturing CDs, common nuisance, administer CDS, CDS production equipment, possession of marijuana, and disorderly house. Deputies were called to the area of Sackertown Rd, Crisfield for a home invasion investigation. During their investigation, Deputies discovered a suspected marijuana grow located in the second floor of the house. Both subjects were later released on personal recognizance.
Josua Brandon Thomas of Crisfield, arrested 1-31-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Thomas was later held on a $20,000 bond.
Devin Michael White of Laurel Delaware, arrested 1-31-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. White was later held without bond.
