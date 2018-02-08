Thursday, February 8, 2018

Should Erik Emely Resign From Crisfield Council?


Erik received 1 year unsupervised probation yesterday for solicitation of prostitution. Should he remain a representative of his community or should he resign from the Crisfield Council?
Anonymous said...

Why? Wash DC full of high priced sleezbags that have done worst. They name streets after them

February 8, 2018 at 11:03 AM
Anonymous said...

Why should he resign? He hasn't done anything that the majority of Crisfield residents, both male and female, haven't done themselves. True, the majority didn't pay for it, but they play around on the side, nonetheless.

February 8, 2018 at 11:57 AM
Anonymous said...

Leave him alone!

February 8, 2018 at 12:27 PM
Anonymous said...

Crisfield deserves this idiot like Princess Anne deserves that thug guy.

February 8, 2018 at 12:59 PM
Anonymous said...

Jonathan don't u have anything else better to do?

February 8, 2018 at 1:03 PM
Jonathan Taylor said...

Um no

February 8, 2018 at 1:16 PM
Anonymous said...

If he cared about the town he would. He only makes the town look bad by staying on. He pleaded guilty as charged so why shouldn't he resign? No one should ever take him seriously again. One really has to have an over blown ego to even want to stay in a position of authority after such an embarrassment.

February 8, 2018 at 1:40 PM
Anonymous said...

Crisfield is full of scandles people that the town backs up cause of them going to church and having the good old boy system. This town is full of dumb*** people.

February 8, 2018 at 1:54 PM
Anonymous said...

Yes.

February 8, 2018 at 2:26 PM
Anonymous said...

The problem is Eric doesn't think he did anything wrong and doesn't understand why he got caught so why should he fade away and try to rebuild his relationship with his wife and family Eric cares about one person Eric and only Eric no matter how it hurts the citizens he is involved with. If he really has the city of Crisfield interest at heart he would back away he can always start over people do not like having garbage thrown in their face. But once again we are talking about Eric he has always wanted something for himself and has never cared about other people's feeling it is called TAKE,TAKE AND KEEP TAKING so just sit back and watch him do the same thing.

February 8, 2018 at 2:28 PM
Anonymous said...

Sounds like he was entrapped anyway...I don't really care.

February 8, 2018 at 2:31 PM

