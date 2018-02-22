Thursday, February 22, 2018

Shanie Shields Running For County Council


Posted by on

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

I hope ms Shanie Wins. I enjoyed her when she was on the city council. She always looked out for the taxpayer and help to bring about positive change to the city council.That is the problem with the county council now not enough of us democrats to bring positive change. All the Republicans should be voted out that is the only way the county can move in a positive change like the city

February 22, 2018 at 12:40 PM
Anonymous said...

She should run for county executive, he's no better then her.

February 22, 2018 at 2:13 PM
Anonymous said...

Why she didn't do nothing before when she was seated

February 22, 2018 at 2:20 PM
Anonymous said...

On the weekend you can find her at the American legion tossing a few back, then gets in her car and drive

February 22, 2018 at 6:32 PM
Anonymous said...

It's fun to watch her eat chocolates. Num, num, num.

February 22, 2018 at 6:43 PM
Anonymous said...

Her main claim to fame is being one of the leaders in running Salisbury into the ground.

February 22, 2018 at 7:43 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)