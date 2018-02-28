Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Seth Mitchell??????? WTF
The absolute biggest surprise for me yesterday was Seth Mitchell creeping out of the shadows and filing to run against current Ad Interim State's Attorney Jamie Dykes. I mean come on with this seriously. Jamie is going to smoke him in the election and while I support anyone who wants to run for a seat, I remember the underhanded stuff Seth's campaign team did back in 2010 when he ran against Judge Maciarello. I feel really bad for Jamie having to deal with this clown show that will take place. I'm really trying to not be overly mean here, but Seth is like that bad penny that keeps popping up in unexpected places
My site is 100% with Jamie Dykes so don't even come to me with Seth Mitchell garbage.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/28/2018 09:00:00 AM
6 comments:
A cake hole is still going to be a cake hole at the end of the day !!!The Real Ray!!!
I think your Psycic score is about 50/50 ?
He should be on the ballot as representing the Communist Party based on his Facebook posts.
Anonymous never said anything. It's like that tree that fell in the forest...
He and MJ should be in the same office.....BS artists!!!!
He is a Democrat, what do you expect. They are nasty people. Look at Michelle Gregory, Josh Hastings and Jamaal Gould. They are all Black Lives Matters/ Social Justice Warriors that are close friends to James Yakahomo and Jake Day. They Democrats told me they plan to put someone to run in every seat. Not much to work with, but I give them credit at least they tried and they did a better job than the Republican club and party. Shawn Bradley is president of the Republican club and Marc Mcguyver is the president of the Republican Central Committee and they obviously are happy with their lack of performance.
