Friday, February 2, 2018
SECU Armored Truck Hit Update In Salisbury
Many people have been asking for any updates to the Armored Truck Heist at SECU on Mt Hermon Road In Salisbury.
1. One thing you need to understand is the Police and Bank are never going to tell you how much money they actually made off with. The reason is simple. They don't want to encourage others to follow the leader by saying hey they made off with $$$$ lets do the same. When arrests are made then at some point they may reveal but we may never really know.
2. There needs to be some push to install cameras at major intersections which would increase the chances of seeing direction, vehicle etc when crimes are committed.
3. We can assume by the lack of further photos of the suspects that this must have been the only usable photo of the team that hit the truck. I rode behind SECU this week and saw how little the cameras actually could see of the ATM region. I think Banks need to up their camera game and make the entire parking lot on all sides covered.
4. My feelings are these guys must not be local if Police have no new leads. We have some good detectives and with the FBI also helping if they were local I just feel they would have had them by now.
Please if you have any information on this case contact the Salisbury Police Department.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/02/2018 09:14:00 AM
11 comments:
If there was mention of a dye pack or packs I missed it.Even a local would need to disappear for a while until it came off.I probably watch too much TV and there may not have even been a dye pack.
I am glad that the SPD has enlisted retired police officers to beat the bushes.They look strange wearing plain clothes.I saw one yesterday.
I think they aren't local either ,they followed the truck and don't know how true but heard worker is involved and lie detector test is rumored . And word is they got close to 1 million
Check the zoos you will find one
No more cash from atm, if you need cash should be military guarded buildings ran by the government 24 7 .Have buildings spread out, why pay military to fight wars thatS not ours bring them home and protect here in USA.
10:40 good one
Fact, and your welcome from a VERY good source ..... $1,300,000 can you say ouch ?
I agree more cameras are needed everywhere in salisbury
Dye packs can not be used in ATMs. Think about it.
#2 no no no no openly suggesting surveillance for the sake of safety, read 1984 by George Orwell
1:18 PM BS my whereabouts dont need to be monitored by the government. Maybe the bank needs to be responsible and install better cameras.
