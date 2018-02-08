Sam’s Club, Ocean Pines Raise Money for Fire Department
Sam’s Club partners with the Ocean Pines Association this year to bring a special membership offer to benefit area residents and the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department.
With the offer, applicants can enjoy more than $100 in instant savings and a free secondary membership card when they join or renew their Sam’s Club annual membership.
Additionally, Sam’s Club will donate $5 for every application to the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department. OPVFD currently has approximately 50 members who respond to calls for fire, rescue or emergency medical services, according to its website.
This offer, which is available to both new and renewing Sam’s Club members, is not available for purchase online or at any Sam’s Club location.
Sam’s Club membership applications are available at the Ocean Pines Association administration building at 239 Ocean Parkway or online at www.oceanpines.org.
Applications must be returned to Ocean Pines Association, c/o Denise Sawyer, 239 Ocean Pkwy., Ocean Pines, MD 21811, with a check made payable to Sam’s Club. No credit card payments will be accepted for this offer.
