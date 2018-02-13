Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Salisbury University Crime Beat

Case #Date/ TimeLocationIncidentNarrativeDisposition
18-000472/11/2018 1:22:00 AM
to
2/11/2018 1:30:00 AM		W. College AveCDS violationDuring traffic stop, student cited for several traffic offense and CDS violation.Citations issued
18-000462/10/2018 10:00:00 PM
to
2/10/2018 10:23:00 PM		W. College AvePossession of alcohic beverageDuring traffic stop, student cited for underage possession of alcoholic beverage.Citation issued
18-000422/7/2018 4:45:00 PM
to
2/7/2018 5:32:00 PM		Severn HallCDS violationReported CDS violation. Two citations issued.Citation issued
18-000432/7/2018 11:45:00 AM
to
2/7/2018		Maintenance BuildingVerbal ArgumentVerbal confrontation by a student involving an employee.Referred to other dept
18-000442/6/2018 3:30:00 PM
to
2/6/2018 5:30:00 PM		Intramural FieldsTheftReported theft of medication from a gym bag.Open
18-000292/5/2018 12:12:00 AM
to
2/3/2018 12:35:00 AM		Severn HallAlcohol IntoxicationStudent transported to PRMC due to level of alcohol intoxication.Closed
18-000392/4/2018 9:49:00 PM
to
2/4/2018 9:54:00 PM		St Martin hallHarassmentReport of harassment thru electronic meansClosed
18-000392/4/2018 9:41:00 PM
to
2/4/2018 10:54:00 PM		St. Martin HallHarassmentStudent reported being harassed by a known acquaintance.CLOSED
18-000362/4/2018 2:42:00 AM
to
2/4/2018 3:03:00 AM		Pocomoke HallCDS violationReported CDS violationClosed
18-000372/4/2018 1:00:00 AM
to
2/6/2018 1:30:00 AM		Sea Gull SquareSuspicious PersonStudent reported a suspicious person outside of her residence. Subject was gone upon officer's arrival.SUSPENDED
18-000352/3/2018 11:38:00 PM
to
2/3/2018 11:45:00 PM		Manokin HallCDS/Alcohol violationsStudent in possession of CDS and alcohol.Citations Issued
18-000302/3/2018 10:47:00 PM
to
2/3/2018 1:02:00 AM		Choptank HallCDS/Alcohol violationsTwo students charges with CDS and alcohol possession as well as one criminal citation issued.Citations Issued
18-000332/3/2018 9:46:00 PM
to
2/3/2018 9:51:00 PM		St Martin HallCDS violationReported CDS violationClosed
18-000342/3/2018 9:32:00 PM
to
2/3/2018 9:57:00 PM		GUCAlcohol ViolationUnderage student in possession of alcoholCitation Issued
18-000322/3/2018 8:55:00 PM
to
2/3/2018 9:21:00 PM		Chester HallCDS violationReported CDS violationClosed
18-000452/3/2018 1:00:00 PM
to
2/3/2018 1:15:00 PM		Choptank HallDomestic ViolenceReported domestic violence incident between two students.Referred to District Court Commissioner
18-000272/2/2018 2:20:00 PM
to
2/2/2018 2:45:00 PM		Nanticoke HallCDS & Alcohol violationTwo student residents issued citations for underage possession of an alcohol and possession of CDS (drugs).CITATION ISSUED
18-000252/2/2018 12:40:00 AM
to
2/2/2018 1:24:00 AM		Nanticoke HallAlcohol ViolationResident Assistant reported an intoxicated resident in the building. Resident was transported to PRMC for evaluation,CLOSED
18-000242/2/2018 12:28:00 AM
to
2/2/2018 1:00:00 AM		Bateman St.Alcohol ViolationStudent observed in possession of an alcoholic beverage under the age of 21 years.CITATION ISSUED
18-000232/1/2018 5:17:00 PM
to
2/1/2018 5:22:00 PM		Henson HallTheftStudent reported theft of unsecured personal property.UNFOUNDED
