Salisbury University Crime Beat

|Case #
|Date/ Time
|Location
|Incident
|Narrative
|Disposition
|18-00047
|2/11/2018 1:22:00 AM
to
2/11/2018 1:30:00 AM
|W. College Ave
|CDS violation
|During traffic stop, student cited for several traffic offense and CDS violation.
|Citations issued
|18-00046
|2/10/2018 10:00:00 PM
to
2/10/2018 10:23:00 PM
|W. College Ave
|Possession of alcohic beverage
|During traffic stop, student cited for underage possession of alcoholic beverage.
|Citation issued
|18-00042
|2/7/2018 4:45:00 PM
to
2/7/2018 5:32:00 PM
|Severn Hall
|CDS violation
|Reported CDS violation. Two citations issued.
|Citation issued
|18-00043
|2/7/2018 11:45:00 AM
to
2/7/2018
|Maintenance Building
|Verbal Argument
|Verbal confrontation by a student involving an employee.
|Referred to other dept
|18-00044
|2/6/2018 3:30:00 PM
to
2/6/2018 5:30:00 PM
|Intramural Fields
|Theft
|Reported theft of medication from a gym bag.
|Open
|18-00029
|2/5/2018 12:12:00 AM
to
2/3/2018 12:35:00 AM
|Severn Hall
|Alcohol Intoxication
|Student transported to PRMC due to level of alcohol intoxication.
|Closed
|18-00039
|2/4/2018 9:49:00 PM
to
2/4/2018 9:54:00 PM
|St Martin hall
|Harassment
|Report of harassment thru electronic means
|Closed
|18-00039
|2/4/2018 9:41:00 PM
to
2/4/2018 10:54:00 PM
|St. Martin Hall
|Harassment
|Student reported being harassed by a known acquaintance.
|CLOSED
|18-00036
|2/4/2018 2:42:00 AM
to
2/4/2018 3:03:00 AM
|Pocomoke Hall
|CDS violation
|Reported CDS violation
|Closed
|18-00037
|2/4/2018 1:00:00 AM
to
2/6/2018 1:30:00 AM
|Sea Gull Square
|Suspicious Person
|Student reported a suspicious person outside of her residence. Subject was gone upon officer's arrival.
|SUSPENDED
|18-00035
|2/3/2018 11:38:00 PM
to
2/3/2018 11:45:00 PM
|Manokin Hall
|CDS/Alcohol violations
|Student in possession of CDS and alcohol.
|Citations Issued
|18-00030
|2/3/2018 10:47:00 PM
to
2/3/2018 1:02:00 AM
|Choptank Hall
|CDS/Alcohol violations
|Two students charges with CDS and alcohol possession as well as one criminal citation issued.
|Citations Issued
|18-00033
|2/3/2018 9:46:00 PM
to
2/3/2018 9:51:00 PM
|St Martin Hall
|CDS violation
|Reported CDS violation
|Closed
|18-00034
|2/3/2018 9:32:00 PM
to
2/3/2018 9:57:00 PM
|GUC
|Alcohol Violation
|Underage student in possession of alcohol
|Citation Issued
|18-00032
|2/3/2018 8:55:00 PM
to
2/3/2018 9:21:00 PM
|Chester Hall
|CDS violation
|Reported CDS violation
|Closed
|18-00045
|2/3/2018 1:00:00 PM
to
2/3/2018 1:15:00 PM
|Choptank Hall
|Domestic Violence
|Reported domestic violence incident between two students.
|Referred to District Court Commissioner
|18-00027
|2/2/2018 2:20:00 PM
to
2/2/2018 2:45:00 PM
|Nanticoke Hall
|CDS & Alcohol violation
|Two student residents issued citations for underage possession of an alcohol and possession of CDS (drugs).
|CITATION ISSUED
|18-00025
|2/2/2018 12:40:00 AM
to
2/2/2018 1:24:00 AM
|Nanticoke Hall
|Alcohol Violation
|Resident Assistant reported an intoxicated resident in the building. Resident was transported to PRMC for evaluation,
|CLOSED
|18-00024
|2/2/2018 12:28:00 AM
to
2/2/2018 1:00:00 AM
|Bateman St.
|Alcohol Violation
|Student observed in possession of an alcoholic beverage under the age of 21 years.
|CITATION ISSUED
|18-00023
|2/1/2018 5:17:00 PM
to
2/1/2018 5:22:00 PM
|Henson Hall
|Theft
|Student reported theft of unsecured personal property.
|UNFOUNDED
Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Salisbury University Crime Beat
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/13/2018 11:00:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment