Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Salisbury Loomis Car Hit Mystery Continues
The Salisbury Police Department released an audio clip today of the loomis armored truck robbers speaking in hopes that the public will recognize the voices. Rumors are around town that they hit this car for 1.3 million dollars which would put this as one of the highest if not highest in this area ever. You have 4 guys get a score that big and then vanish. We have some great people working this case but so far we have nothing.
Questions I have are did they know there would be that much money in that truck? Just seems odd to have a hit of this size through sheer dumb luck. Have they left the area? strange if they stuck around that nobody has said a word.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/13/2018 12:15:00 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
7 comments:
Baltimore guys
I don't think this article is helping any.
It states rumors are 1.3 million and then ask how they knew it was 1.3 as if true.
I doubt it was near that amount especially a credit union. You go there or any bank you will find they don't even have enough money that can be withdrawn from your own account. It is possible this one carrier had that much if servicing all the banks in this area but there are more companies working them also.
It was early in the am and the companies first stop. It’s very possible they had that much being as your typical ATM averages 40k in it.
I don’t think they are local. Has this story broke national news yet? Maybe put them on LIVE PD and have their picture shown across the nation.
This is the only site that seems to be even covering this story
inside job??????
There are tunnels in salisbury near that area large enough for kids to ride bikes in.
This was planned and executed by out of town people. Shorebillys could never pull this off.
Post a Comment