Salisbury City Council overrides Mayor Day's veto on pay increases

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury City Council officially voted to override Mayor Day's veto on pay increases, on Monday evening.
According to the City of Salisbury, the Council unanimously voted to override Mayor Day's veto on pay salary increases, on Monday. The increases will go into effect after the next election.
2 comments:
Who didn't see this one coming?
Good for our City Council!!! These men and women deserve the increase, none of them getting rich off of it that's for damn sure. The crap they put up with and the mud slinging from crap individuals that don't even reside in the City...who are negative about ever single issue The Mayor and City Council come up with to continue to improve our wonderful City of Salisbury should leave the area fast before we close the Bay Bridge and they are stuck here!!!
