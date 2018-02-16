Friday, February 16, 2018

Riverwalk Amphitheater Ground Breaking This Morning In Downtown Salisbury




9 comments:

Anonymous said...

Another step toward greatness in the City of Salisbury, build it and shows will come! All you nay-sayers watch it and weep!!! Better move to West Ocean City if you don't like the new things in our City!

February 16, 2018 at 1:46 PM
Anonymous said...

Yeahhhhhhhh!!!! More wasted money!

February 16, 2018 at 1:47 PM
Anonymous said...

Greatness?!! Good Lord, you’re delusional!!

February 16, 2018 at 2:56 PM
Anonymous said...

Would it be appropriate for the hotel to build a fence at the edge of this since they will build it right up to their property?

February 16, 2018 at 3:16 PM
Joe Ablero said...

THIS WAS MY IDEA! I TOLD THIS OUT AND DAY STOLE IT OFF ME AND NOW HES ALL LOOK AT ME I THUNK THIS UP. I CAME OUT WITH THIS AS WELL AS A WATER PARK DOWN THERE.

REMEMBER SALISBURY IT WAS YOUR ELECTION TO LOSE.

February 16, 2018 at 3:18 PM
Anonymous said...

Some more of my state tax money pissed away

February 16, 2018 at 3:33 PM
Anonymous said...

homeless shelter

February 16, 2018 at 3:48 PM
Anonymous said...

Big waste.

February 16, 2018 at 4:28 PM
Anonymous said...

Ha Ha Ha 3:18...you can't be A$$BURROW CAUSE YOU NEVER HAD A ORIGINAL THOUGHT OF YOUR OWN!!!! You stole your buddy's Ireton's ideas.....

February 16, 2018 at 5:32 PM

